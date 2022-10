Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend QUAD summit in Japan next week

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; the first visit by an Indian President to the country

India's Supreme Court to hear the Gyanvapi case today

