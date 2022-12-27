India report : Indian President asks police officials to remove fear among people

- Indian President Droupadi Murmu asks police officials to eliminate the fear of police among citizens
- The state assembly of the western state of Maharashtra passes resolution on border row with the southern state of Karnataka
- The Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says the government is extending full support to the judiciary in resolving pending cases
- Opposition leaders in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh may skip Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
Tune into at 5 pm every day and follow us on and
LISTEN TO
Meet Dr Anju, one of the winners of 'General Practitioner of the Year'
SBS Hindi
27/12/202209:59
LISTEN TO
From 'Maccas' to tech superstar: Neelima's long road from odd jobs to stellar IT career
SBS Hindi
20/12/202210:24