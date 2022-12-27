SBS Hindi

India report : Indian President asks police officials to remove fear among people

India President Election

India's President Droupadi Murmu greets the crowd gathered at residence in New Delhi, India. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP/AAP Image

Published 28 December 2022 at 5:11pm
Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 28/12/2022

  • Indian President Droupadi Murmu asks police officials to eliminate the fear of police among citizens
  • The state assembly of the western state of Maharashtra passes resolution on border row with the southern state of Karnataka
  • The Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says the government is extending full support to the judiciary in resolving pending cases
  • Opposition leaders in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh may skip Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'


