India report : Prime Minister Modi leaves for tri-nation tour

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Credit: narendramodi.in

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 19/05/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for three-nation tour with comprehensive agenda
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Australia despite cancellation of QUAD summit
  • Southern Indian state of Karnataka to get its new chief minister; Siddaramaiah to take oath
  • Indian Prime Minister to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28
LISTEN TO
Hindi_180523_poverty image

Rising cost of living pushes many people into poverty

SBS Hindi

18/05/202306:00

LISTEN TO
hindi-17523-visa.mp3 image

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

SBS Hindi

17/05/202305:27

LISTEN TO
Hindi_110523_APOC.mp3 image

Rooting for 'culturally diverse leadership' through Australian Professionals of Colour

SBS Hindi

17/05/202319:01
