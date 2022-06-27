India report: India's PM praises nation's democracy while addressing diaspora in Germany

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany to attend the G7 summit; Interacts with the diaspora in Munich and lauds Indian democracy
- Political power crisis in the western state of Maharashtra reaches Supreme Court of India
- UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders and Amnesty condemn Indian activist Teesta Seetalvad's arrest by Gujarat (western Indian state) police and demand her immediate release
- Governor of the north eastern state of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, asks the ruling government to reconsider the new 'Agnipath' scheme
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Advertisement