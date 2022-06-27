SBS Hindi

India report: India's PM praises nation's democracy while addressing diaspora in Germany

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a reception at the Residenz on the sidelines of the 48th G7 summit. Source: AAP Image/Tobias Hase/dpa

Published 27 June 2022 at 2:11pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 27/06/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany to attend the G7 summit; Interacts with the diaspora in Munich and lauds Indian democracy
  • Political power crisis in the western state of Maharashtra reaches Supreme Court of India
  • UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders and Amnesty condemn Indian activist Teesta Seetalvad's arrest by Gujarat (western Indian state) police and demand her immediate release
  • Governor of the north eastern state of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, asks the ruling government to reconsider the new 'Agnipath' scheme 
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

