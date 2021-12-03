India report: Karnataka confirms two Omicron cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen India report: Karnataka confirms two Omicron casesPlay07:32SBS HindiOther ways to listen Indian authorities are on high alert regarding the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. (file photo) Source: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.45MB)Published 3 December 2021 at 6:48pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 7:13pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Karnataka health authorities trace close contacts of confirmed Omicron cases; Union Health Ministry issues new advisory for returning travellers and more.Published 3 December 2021 at 6:48pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 7:13pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREPerth gallery curator crafts a ‘spiritual tour of India in Australia’AdvertisementREAD MOREHeavy fines, 12 months imprisonment for providing false information: Returning travellers reminded as Omicron reaches Australian shoreREAD MOREWorried about COVID-19 vaccination for your child under 12?ShareLatest podcast episodesNo mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweetsFiji news : 27 October 2022Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics