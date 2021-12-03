SBS Hindi

India report: Karnataka confirms two Omicron cases

Indian authorities are on high alert regarding the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. (file photo)

Indian authorities are on high alert regarding the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. (file photo) Source: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images

Published 3 December 2021 at 6:48pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 7:13pm
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Karnataka health authorities trace close contacts of confirmed Omicron cases; Union Health Ministry issues new advisory for returning travellers and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

