SBS Hindi

Worried about COVID-19 vaccination for your child under 12?

SBS Hindi

kids

Many parents are on the fence about COVID vaccination for their kids under 12. Source: Supplied by Shiny Mehta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2021 at 6:46pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Australia could soon start COVID-19 vaccination for children under 12 years and many parents are eagerly waiting to get their young kids vaccinated. In this podcast, Perth-based paediatrician and epidemiologist Dr Ravish Jois talks about why it would be important to vaccinate young kids and also answers some common questions on parents' minds.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

