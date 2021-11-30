Worried about COVID-19 vaccination for your child under 12?

Australia could soon start COVID-19 vaccination for children under 12 years and many parents are eagerly waiting to get their young kids vaccinated. In this podcast, Perth-based paediatrician and epidemiologist Dr Ravish Jois talks about why it would be important to vaccinate young kids and also answers some common questions on parents' minds.
Published 30 November 2021 at 6:46pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.