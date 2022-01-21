SBS Hindi

India report: Nearly 350,000 new COVID cases and 703 deaths in last 24 hours

Indian teens wait to receive vaccination for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (file)

Indian teens wait to receive vaccination for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (file)

Published 21 January 2022 at 3:58pm, updated 24 January 2022 at 5:01pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
In this latest SBS India report: India registers 347,254 new COVID-19 cases and 703 deaths; Maharashtra to reopen schools from next week; Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party announce alliance for Goa polls; India’s 72 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated and 52 per cent in the 15-18 age group have received their first dose and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

