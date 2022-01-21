Victoria Police probe double killing in Melbourne home

On 13 January, emergency services were called to an address in Melbourne at about 7.50pm, and on arrival police located a man, woman and girl with critical injuries, Victoria Police confirmed.





Police said "the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition".





Highlights:





A mother and her daughter were allegedly stabbed to death in Melbourne on 13 January

A 40-year-old man is under police guard in hospital but is yet to be interviewed by police

The Indian community has expressed shock over the incident and is raising funds to support the family

The girl was also taken to hospital in a critical condition where she later died, Victoria Police said.





In an email to SBS Hindi, Victoria Police confirmed that the man is still in hospital under police guard but he is yet to be interviewed.











Police said the man is understood to be in a stable condition.





“The investigation starts from the time of the incident – in terms of any further details, given the matter is ongoing and we’re yet to speak to him, we’re unable to provide anything further,” police said.





Speaking at a press conference last week, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas from the Homicide Squad said a second child was in the house at the time of the stabbing.





“A 10-year-old girl from that address managed to escape and flee,” he said.





She “was not physically injured and is in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services and is speaking to police,” according to Mr Thomas.





Members of the Indian community have expressed their deep shock and many have posted tributes on social media.





Two separate fundraisers to support the family have been launched and one of them has so far collected over $16,000.





SBS understands that the mother’s parents, who are currently living in India, were in the process of coming to Australia and have been granted visas.





According to federal government data , one woman dies almost every week at the hands of a current or former partner in Australia.





Social worker Nayana Bhandari, one of the co-founders of the Oorja Foundation in Melbourne, is urging domestic violence victims to reach out for help.





She said the pandemic is leaving many family violence survivors vulnerable and mental health issues can potentially trigger situations to go from bad to worse.





"In these current times of isolation and social restrictions, a victim can be under intense scrutiny by the perpetrator so there are very limited ways one can share their situation or condition with others," she explained.





"Domestic violence cases have been rising during the pandemic, and isolation may be contributing to that," she added.





(Contact numbers for emergencies: For life-threatening or time-critical emergencies please call 000, Beyond Blue – for those feeling depressed or anxious – beyondblue.org.au – 1300 224 636, Suicide Call Back Service – for anyone feeling suicidal – suicidecallbackservice.org.au – 1300 659 467, Lifeline – for anyone having a personal crisis or feeling suicidal – lifeline.org.au – 13 11 14, Kids Helpline – for young people aged 5 to 25 yrs – kidshelpline.com.au – 1800 551 800





1800 RESPECT – for sexual assault, domestic and family violence, counselling – 1800respect.org.au – 1800 737 732, MensLine Australia – for men with emotional or relationship concerns – mensline.org.au – 1300 78 99 78, Immigrant Women’ s Speakout Association ( New South Wales ) :(02 )96358022, Women’ s Sahara House (Queensland ): 0 4 2 2 8 8 7 5 7 9, The SARA Program ( Queensland ) :0 4 0 5 0 6 5 5 4 4, Women’ s Safety Services ( South Australia ): ( 0 8 ) 8 1 5 2 9 2 6 0, InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence ( Victoria ) :1 8 0 0 7 5 5 9 8 8, Multicultural Women’ s Advocacy & Support (Western Australia ) : ( 08 ) 9 3 2 8 1 2 0 0 Translating and Interpreting Service ( TISNational ): 1 3 1 4 5 0





