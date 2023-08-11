India report : No-confidence motion against Modi's government fails in lower house of Parliament

- Motion of no-confidence against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets rejected in the Lok Sabha, the lower chamber of the Indian Parliament
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress party, opposition in Parliament
- Prime Minister vows to bring back peace to the northeastern state of Manipur soon
- Parliament Monsoon session ends today
- 3rd Anti-corruption Working Group Meeting ends today
