India report : No-confidence motion against Modi's government fails in lower house of Parliament

India Ethnic Clashes

FILE- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2023. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 11/08/2023

  • Motion of no-confidence against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets rejected in the Lok Sabha, the lower chamber of the Indian Parliament
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress party, opposition in Parliament   
  • Prime Minister vows to bring back peace to the northeastern state of Manipur soon                            
  • Parliament Monsoon session ends today
  • 3rd Anti-corruption Working Group Meeting ends today                   
