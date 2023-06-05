India report: Railway ministry seeks CBI probe into Odisha train tragedy

- At least 275 people reported dead in one of the worst train accidents in Odisha (east India)
- Indian Railway ministry seeks probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha's train tragedy
- Law Commission of India recommends making the Sedition Law more stringent
- 1983 Cricket World Cup team extends its support to protesting Indian women wrestlers
Pushing the conversation forward on women's health and hygiene
31/05/202311:58
Treasury faces tough questions over PwC data leak scandal
01/06/202306:33
'A lot to learn': Indian politician Satish Punia praises Melbourne city
31/05/202307:50