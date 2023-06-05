India report: Railway ministry seeks CBI probe into Odisha train tragedy

odisha.png

Children pay tribute to the people who died in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday. India's railway ministry has recommended that the country's top detective agency, CBI should investigate what is being described as one of the worst accidents to have happened in India. Source- AAP Source: AAP, AP / AAP Image/K K Productions via AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 05/06/2023.

  • At least 275 people reported dead in one of the worst train accidents in Odisha (east India)
  • Indian Railway ministry seeks probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha's train tragedy
  • Law Commission of India recommends making the Sedition Law more stringent
  • 1983 Cricket World Cup team extends its support to protesting Indian women wrestlers
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_310523_Women health awareness .mp3 image

Pushing the conversation forward on women's health and hygiene

SBS Hindi

31/05/202311:58
LISTEN TO
hindi_300523_pwc tax evasion.mp3 image

Treasury faces tough questions over PwC data leak scandal

SBS Hindi

01/06/202306:33
LISTEN TO
hindi_30523_Punia.mp3 image

'A lot to learn': Indian politician Satish Punia praises Melbourne city

SBS Hindi

31/05/202307:50
Share

Recommended for you

07:01
litind.jpg

'Little India' to be officially named when PM Modi visits Sydney

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

07:51
Male tourist is standing in airport and looking at aircraft flight through window.

Immigration update: What's changing for temporary visa holders from 1 July?

A full length image of two men walking together in a hurry

Australian immigration: New work visas for young Indian professionals, extended business visa validity

blacktown.jpg

'Khalistan Referendum' supporters protest Blacktown City Council's decision to cancel vote-related booking

Mature Asian Father Receiving His Daughter With A Big Hug At The Airport

Federal Budget 2023: Visa costs, international students, tourists and skilled migrants affected

06:17
Student typing in a laptop in her room, stock photo

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

CA Indian Summer Festival Family Day

With crowd accidents on the rise globally, experts warn Australia 'not to be complacent’

Latest podcast episodes

wed5.JPG

World Environment Day 2023: Volunteers and green speakers team up to raise awareness of air pollution

MICHAEL DALEY FOLBIGG INQUIRY PRESSER

SBS Hindi Newsflash 05 June 2023: Kathleen Folbigg, imprisoned for 20 years for infant killings, pardoned

WhatsApp Image 2023-06-05 at 4.02.27 PM.jpeg

Miss Grand Australia's finalist Krishna Shukla aims to break stereotypes

Rental Agreement

Why housing crisis will be an ongoing issue for Australians?