India report : New Parliament building set to be inaugurated this weekend

Amit Shah addresses the press conference

New Delhi, May 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the press conference on the installation of the historic sceptre 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its inauguration on 28th May, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Ministers G Kisan Reddy and Anurag Thakur are also seen. Credit: ANI/Shrikant Singh

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 26/05/2023

  • India's new parliament is set to be inaugurated this weekend; India's opposition calls to boycott the inauguration
  • Indian Home Minister Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur (north-east) violence and guarantees justice for all sections.
  • India's opposition Congress party attacks ruling government for rolling out fortified rice 'hurriedly'
  • 2nd G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting commences in Rishikesh (northern India)
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks nine years in office
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_24523_Brisbane.mp3 image

'Thank you': Indian diaspora hails announcement of Brisbane consulate opening

SBS Hindi

24/05/202306:31
LISTEN TO
hindi_26523_hindi.mp3 image

Victoria Budget 2023: Boost to Hindi, Punjabi languages with scholarships and new schools

SBS Hindi

26/05/202309:49
LISTEN TO
Hindi_250423_Brown Women Comedy Part 2 .mp3 image

How women in stand-up comedy are finally 'standing out'

SBS Hindi

05/05/202310:05
Share

Recommended for you

10:13
whilewe1.jpg

Sydney Film Festival 2023 to feature Indian documentary 'While We Watched'

08:59
Untitled design (2).jpg

Modi's documentary shown at Australian Parliament receives mixed reactions

09:49
Teacher teaching and writing on board

Victoria Budget 2023: Boost to Hindi, Punjabi languages with scholarships and new schools

07:09
India Rats and Money

India report : Indian banks open exchange windows for Rs 2000 notes after RBI announces withdrawal

05:33
VATICAN FIJI DIPLOMACY

Fiji news : 25 May 2023

04:10
WA SCHOOL SHOOTING ARREST

Western Australia set to implement country's toughest gun laws, following shooting in Perth school

05:45
Australia India Modi

Indian diaspora awaits Prime Minister Modi's speech in Sydney

06:31
Two men standing on stage.

'Thank you': Indian diaspora hails announcement of Brisbane consulate opening

Latest podcast episodes

Vicky Au and John Chiefari with CSM rods (SBS).jpg

SBS Hindi Newsflash 27 May 2023: Hopes new hydrogen generator will help net zero fight

INDIGENOUS RIGHTS EXHIBITION

Remembering the most successful referendum in Australian history

BUILDING FIRE SYDNEY

SBS Hindi Newsflash 26 May 2023: Arson squad investigating 'once in a decade' Sydney blaze

WA SCHOOL SHOOTING ARREST

Western Australia set to implement country's toughest gun laws, following shooting in Perth school