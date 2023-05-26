India report : New Parliament building set to be inaugurated this weekend

- India's new parliament is set to be inaugurated this weekend; India's opposition calls to boycott the inauguration
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur (north-east) violence and guarantees justice for all sections.
- India's opposition Congress party attacks ruling government for rolling out fortified rice 'hurriedly'
- 2nd G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting commences in Rishikesh (northern India)
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks nine years in office
