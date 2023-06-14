India report: Over 30,000 people evacuated in Gujarat's Kutch ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

INDIA WEATHER CYCLONE BIPARJOY

Indian people residing close to the sea coast rest at a temporary shelter at the Deendayal Port Authority multipurpose hall, as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit the coast of the western Indian state of Gujarat, near Gandhidham, India, 13 June 2023. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 14/06/2023

  • Over 30,000 people from coastal districts evacuated as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
  • Meteorological Department warns of floods, power outages in cyclone-hit regions
  • Political storm brews in India over Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's 'pressure' claims
  • Congress demands answers from PM Modi after former Twitter CEO's revelation
  • Protest called off as Haryana government agrees to increase MSP for sunflower crop
  • 3rd G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting concludes today

