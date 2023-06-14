India report: Over 30,000 people evacuated in Gujarat's Kutch ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

- Over 30,000 people from coastal districts evacuated as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
- Meteorological Department warns of floods, power outages in cyclone-hit regions
- Political storm brews in India over Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's 'pressure' claims
- Congress demands answers from PM Modi after former Twitter CEO's revelation
- Protest called off as Haryana government agrees to increase MSP for sunflower crop
- 3rd G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting concludes today
