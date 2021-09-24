India report: PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss terrorism, COVID during bilateral talks

SBS HindiOther ways to listen India report: PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss terrorism, COVID during bilateral talksPlay07:37SBS HindiOther ways to listen Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Jacquelyn MartinGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.49MB)Published 24 September 2021 at 4:28pmPresented by Vishvaratna SrivastavaSource: SBS In the latest India report: Three alleged militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir; India's 66 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more.Published 24 September 2021 at 4:28pmPresented by Vishvaratna SrivastavaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREScott Morrison says he called 'great friend' Narendra Modi before announcing nuclear submarine pactAdvertisementREAD MORENew South Wales, South Australia trial home quarantine arrangements for returning travellersREAD MOREAustralia relaxes citizenship requirements for some permanent residents ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह