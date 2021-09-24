SBS Hindi

India report: PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss terrorism, COVID during bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Published 24 September 2021 at 4:28pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
In the latest India report: Three alleged militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir; India's 66 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

