New South Wales, South Australia trial home quarantine arrangements for returning travellers

More than 70 passengers barred from first repatriation flight from India after 40 test COVID positive.

Source: AAP

Published 17 September 2021 at 12:30pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 3:54pm
By Peta Doherty
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

The Australian and New South Wales governments will launch a home quarantine pilot in Greater Sydney next month. The trial will include New South Wales residents, non-Australian residents and a few Qantas crew. It is based on facial recognition technology. South Australian authorities are currently reviewing a similar system for police to enforce stay-at-home orders. However, there are concerns that the largely untested software could mistakenly identify people from some ethnic groups.

