'Great honour': First Indian descent judge ascends to New South Wales Supreme Court

Mr Dhanji was born in Sydney and has been practising law for more than 30 years

Mr Dhanji's father migrated from Fiji to Australia in the early '50s

The newly appointed judge says a growing number of people from the Indian community are practising law in New South Wales.





"The advice I give to all lawyers, be it Indian or otherwise, is as a lawyer the most valuable thing to you is your reputation," Mr Dhanji, a practicing criminal lawyer for 30 years, told SBS Hindi.





"Of course, you need to work hard and know the law, but above all, you need to protect your reputation through honesty and integrity," he added.





Mr Dhanji said he feels privileged to serve on the Supreme Court bench.





"It's a great honour and responsibility being appointed a judge of any court, which means you are undertaking to perform a very important public service," Mr Dhanji said.





Mr Dhanji was born in Sydney in 1964. His father had migrated to Australia from Fiji in the '50s.





"When I was growing up, there were not many Indians in Sydney. But by my teenage years, Indians living in Sydney had established a vibrant community. So I grew up celebrating major festivals and attended functions with family especially organised in the Gujarati community," Mr Dhanji said.





Mr Dhanji began his career as a solicitor in 1990 and he was called to the Bar in 1997. Source: Jessica Hromas





Mr Dhanji attended Meadowbank Boys High School and completed his Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts degrees at the University of Sydney. He began his career as a solicitor for Legal Aid NSW.





"I have been a lawyer for over 30 years and barrister for almost 25 years. I feel privileged that I reached a point in my career where it was seen fit for me to be appointed to the Supreme Court," Mr Dhanji said.











Attorney General Mark Speakman said Mr Dhanji brings three decades of legal experience to the Supreme Court bench.





"I congratulate Mr Dhanji, whose ascension follows an accomplished career specialising in criminal law, appearing in various jurisdictions Australia wide," Mr Speakman said.





"Mr Dhanji has maintained a strong professional connection with Legal Aid NSW throughout his career by continuing to provide legal services to people who are socially and economically disadvantaged," Mr Speakman said.





Mr Dhanji will begin his new role on 20 September.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





