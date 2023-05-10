India report: Polling begins for Karnataka Legislative Assembly, results on 13 May

Indian presiding officers get ready with their electronic voting machines (EVM) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) at their respective polling booths on the eve of Karnataka Assembly Election and polls in Bangalore, India, 09 May 2023. Karnataka State Legislative Assembly election will be held on 10 May to elect all 224 assembly members, Vote counting and results will be announced on 13 May 2023. Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA