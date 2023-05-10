India report: Polling begins for Karnataka Legislative Assembly, results on 13 May

- Karnataka assembly election voting is underway, counting on 13 May
- Internal fighting in Congress party intensifies as leaders spar
- The Kerala story row takes political colour
- Congress slams Bharatiya Janata Party over Manipur violence
- Israeli Foreign Minister terms India as 'the gate from East to West'
LISTEN TO
Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders
SBS Hindi
05/05/202306:17
LISTEN TO
NGV Triennial 2023 selects Indian artist Kulkarni's work on violence against women
SBS Hindi
05/05/202312:43
LISTEN TO
Startups: Changing mindsets from job seeker to job creator
SBS Hindi
05/05/202312:35