India report: Polling begins for Karnataka Legislative Assembly, results on 13 May

INDIA REGIONAL ELECTIONS

Indian presiding officers get ready with their electronic voting machines (EVM) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) at their respective polling booths on the eve of Karnataka Assembly Election and polls in Bangalore, India, 09 May 2023. Karnataka State Legislative Assembly election will be held on 10 May to elect all 224 assembly members, Vote counting and results will be announced on 13 May 2023. Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 10/05/2023

  • Karnataka assembly election voting is underway, counting on 13 May
  • Internal fighting in Congress party intensifies as leaders spar
  • The Kerala story row takes political colour
  • Congress slams Bharatiya Janata Party over Manipur violence
  • Israeli Foreign Minister terms India as 'the gate from East to West'
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_4523_Migration.mp3 image

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

SBS Hindi

05/05/202306:17
LISTEN TO
Hindi_190423_Artist Shakuntala .mp3 image

NGV Triennial 2023 selects Indian artist Kulkarni's work on violence against women

SBS Hindi

05/05/202312:43
LISTEN TO
Hindi_240423_sameerstartup.mp3 image

Startups: Changing mindsets from job seeker to job creator

SBS Hindi

05/05/202312:35
Share

Most popular

Mature Asian Father Receiving His Daughter With A Big Hug At The Airport

Federal Budget 2023: Visa costs, international students, tourists and skilled migrants affected

baps1.jpg

Sydney's BAPS temple calls for peace and unity after being vandalised, India demands action

Indian international student

Despite sector's boom, international student safety remains a concern for Australia

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

Australia Quad

Indian PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for hosting Quad meeting in Sydney next month

08:32
Man with old father reading a document at home

Dementia-specific care offered by some aged care homes in Australia

16:18
Suki-Jan23, 2023

Crowds cheering for 'Suki' throughout the race fuelled his athletic success

WA COVID19 BORDER

Another Australian city wants a direct flight from India

Latest podcast episodes

received_253747343641669.jpeg

Strengthening the power of 'community' with SAATH

FEDERAL BUDGET 2023

SBS Hindi News 10 May 2023: Federal budget gets mixed reactions from the community

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

SBS Hindi News 09 May 2023: Federal government to present first federal budget surplus in fifteen years

An Indian woman feeds her child at a shanty area in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012.

'A quarter billion people are facing severe food insecurity', UN report says