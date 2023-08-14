India report : Risk of protests including by Manipur groups during India's Independence Day celebrations

India Ethnic Clashes

FILE- Members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, block traffic as they check vehicles for the presence of members from rival Christian tribal Kuki community, in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, June 19, 2023. Source: AP / Altaf Qadri/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 14/08/2023

  • Possible demonstrations planned by Manipur civil rights groups for tomorrow during the Indian Independence Day celebrations
  • Manipur (northeast India) violence issue remains a contentious topic of discussion between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties.
  • Several First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against the general secretary of the opposition Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former chief minister Kamal Nath in the central state of Madhya Pradesh
  • A red alert has been issued due to heavy rainfall expected in the northern Indian hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_030823_menstrual health image

Expert examines if early onset of periods are on the rise in young girls

SBS Hindi

04/08/202311:05
READ MORE

Immigration update: These Australian visas are now being processed within days

LISTEN TO
Hindi_140823_Pharmacy image

Australians to get cheaper medications by next month

SBS Hindi

14/08/202306:09
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MARK LATHAM

SBS Hindi Newsflash 14 August 2023: Pauline Hanson removes Mark Latham as leader of One Nation's NSW branch

Minister for Health Mark Butler and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrive for Question Time

Australians to get cheaper medications by next month

butter1.jpeg

मुंबई की प्रियंका ने अपने 13वीं मंजिल के फ्लैट पर पाली हैं सैंकड़ो तितलियां

WhatsApp Image 2023-08-13 at 8.56.18 AM.jpeg

मॉरिशस में संपन्न हुआ अंतराष्ट्रीय हिंदी सम्मलेन