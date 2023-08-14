India report : Risk of protests including by Manipur groups during India's Independence Day celebrations

- Possible demonstrations planned by Manipur civil rights groups for tomorrow during the Indian Independence Day celebrations
- Manipur (northeast India) violence issue remains a contentious topic of discussion between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties.
- Several First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against the general secretary of the opposition Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former chief minister Kamal Nath in the central state of Madhya Pradesh
- A red alert has been issued due to heavy rainfall expected in the northern Indian hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Expert examines if early onset of periods are on the rise in young girls
SBS Hindi
04/08/202311:05
Australians to get cheaper medications by next month
SBS Hindi
14/08/202306:09