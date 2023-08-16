India report : Prime Minister Modi addresses nation from Red Fort as India celebrates Independence Day

- India celebrates Independence Day; Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation
- Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud calls for 'justice to all' in his Independence Day Speech
- Free food packet scheme of the western Indian state of Rajasthan to benefit over 10 million people
- Rain fury claims more lives in Himachal and Uttarakhand (north India)
- Fourth Digital Economy Working Group Meeting begins in Bengaluru (south)
Sydney-based organisation aims to promote a sense of community cohesion and enhance connections
16/08/202306:25
India's non-basmati white rice export ban sparks concern among Australian importers and distributors
16/08/202309:57