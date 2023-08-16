India report : Prime Minister Modi addresses nation from Red Fort as India celebrates Independence Day

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort On 77th Independence Day

NEW DELHI, INDIA AUGUST 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, on August 15, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 16/08/2023

  • India celebrates Independence Day; Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation
  • Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud calls for 'justice to all' in his Independence Day Speech
  • Free food packet scheme of the western Indian state of Rajasthan to benefit over 10 million people
  • Rain fury claims more lives in Himachal and Uttarakhand (north India)
  • Fourth Digital Economy Working Group Meeting begins in Bengaluru (south)

Immigration update: These Australian visas are now being processed within days

hindi_220523_Temple of humanity image

Sydney-based organisation aims to promote a sense of community cohesion and enhance connections

Hindi_260723_Rice Ban image

India's non-basmati white rice export ban sparks concern among Australian importers and distributors

Immigration update: These Australian visas are now being processed within days

Your chance to win a double pass for Abhishek Bachchan's new release 'Ghoomer'

Global processing times for the skilled nominated visa Subclass 190 have been reduced.

Permanent residency: Australia reduces wait time for visa subclass 190

Scrap permanent parent migration unless 'immediate family' redefined, report recommends

Australia hosts 'Exercise Malabar' for the first time, invests in Navy to-Navy relationship with India

India's non-basmati white rice export ban sparks concern among Australian importers and distributors

This Indian woman in saree is on global motorbike tour to champion 'Save Soil' cause

Adelaide pair completes 'Narmada Parikrama' pilgrimage after four-month trek

SBS Hindi Newsflash 16 August 2023: Anthony Albanese declares new strategy to increase housing supply

Australia hosts 'Exercise Malabar' for the first time, invests in Navy to-Navy relationship with India

Sydney-based organisation aims to promote a sense of community cohesion and enhance connections

India's non-basmati white rice export ban sparks concern among Australian importers and distributors