India report: Prime Minister Modi asserts that India's diplomacy has reached new heights

File photo of India's Prime Minister Modi addressing an audience

Prime Minister Modi addressing an audience. Source: Supplied

27/09/2023

  • India asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism
  • Bhutan calls for inclusion of India as permanent members of UN Security Council
  • India's diplomacy touched new heights in last 30 days, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
  • Schools and colleges shut while internet services get suspended after fresh protest in Manipur (northeast)
