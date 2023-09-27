India report: Prime Minister Modi asserts that India's diplomacy has reached new heights

- India asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism
- Bhutan calls for inclusion of India as permanent members of UN Security Council
- India's diplomacy touched new heights in last 30 days, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Schools and colleges shut while internet services get suspended after fresh protest in Manipur (northeast)
Passion for Hindi literature motivates IIT graduate to become a poet
27/09/202312:50
Surplus in federal budget can benefit households and businesses, says AIBC National Associate Chair
26/09/202309:49
'A lifesaving skill': International students urged to join university swim programs
27/09/202309:43