India Report: Indian PM inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival 2023 in the southern state of Karnataka
- India's opposition Congress party attacks ruling Bharatiya Janta Party government for not taking action against the Chinese build-up
- India’s retail inflation rate eases down to 5.72 per cent in December 2022
- Prominent socialist leader Sharad Yadav passes away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles his death
