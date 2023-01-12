SBS Hindi

India Report: Indian PM inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival

Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, in Hubballi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) Credit: ANI/ANI/ PIB

Published 13 January 2023 at 3:19pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India 13/01/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival 2023 in the southern state of Karnataka
  • India's opposition Congress party attacks ruling Bharatiya Janta Party government for not taking action against the Chinese build-up
  • India’s retail inflation rate eases down to 5.72 per cent in December 2022
  • Prominent socialist leader Sharad Yadav passes away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles his death
