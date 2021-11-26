India report: Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of Jewar Airport ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is likely to withdraw the three contentious farm bills in parliament next week; Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticises Modi government's economic policies; Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait accuses AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of helping the BJP in elections and more.
Published 26 November 2021
