India report: Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of Jewar Airport ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Published 26 November 2021 at 5:09pm
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is likely to withdraw the three contentious farm bills in parliament next week; Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticises Modi government's economic policies; Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait accuses AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of helping the BJP in elections and more.

