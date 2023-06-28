India report : Prime Minister Modi pushes for enactment of Uniform Civil Code

modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 28/06/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitches for enactment of Uniform Civil Code.
  • India's ruling party and the main opposition are engaged in a war of words over corruption.
  • The third G20 infrastructure working group meeting focuses on 'Creating livable cities.'
  • Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit violence-hit Manipur (northeastern) on 29-30 June.
LISTEN TO
hindi_anuragkashyap_200623.mp3 image

'Australia has immense opportunities for Indian stories': Anurag Kashyap

SBS Hindi

26/06/202309:03
LISTEN TO
Hindi_27623_Visa.mp3 image

Permanent residency faster for skilled visa Subclass 190 as processing times decrease

SBS Hindi

28/06/202306:11
LISTEN TO
hindi_210423_aqp interview.mp3 image

'Qawwali helped us transcend differences of religion and nationalities'

SBS Hindi

28/06/202311:01
