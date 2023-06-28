India report : Prime Minister Modi pushes for enactment of Uniform Civil Code

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitches for enactment of Uniform Civil Code.
- India's ruling party and the main opposition are engaged in a war of words over corruption.
- The third G20 infrastructure working group meeting focuses on 'Creating livable cities.'
- Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit violence-hit Manipur (northeastern) on 29-30 June.
LISTEN TO
'Australia has immense opportunities for Indian stories': Anurag Kashyap
SBS Hindi
26/06/202309:03
LISTEN TO
Permanent residency faster for skilled visa Subclass 190 as processing times decrease
SBS Hindi
28/06/202306:11
LISTEN TO
'Qawwali helped us transcend differences of religion and nationalities'
SBS Hindi
28/06/202311:01