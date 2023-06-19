India report : Prime Minister Modi set to travel to the US for an official state visit

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for the US as a state guest on 20 June
- Indian pair of Satvik and Chirag created history by winning the men's doubles title at the prestigious Indonesia Open Badminton Championship
- After leaving a trail of wreckage in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy lashed widespread rains in the adjacent state of Rajasthan (west India) causing floods
- India's opposition parties question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur (northeast India) violence in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'
King's Birthday Honours: Vinod Daniel recognised with OAM for service to conservation and environment
SBS Hindi
16/06/202310:44
King’s Birthday Honour 2023: Haematologist Professor Harshal Nandurkar honoured with AM
SBS Hindi17/06/202309:54LISTEN TO
'Future of Australia inextricably connected to India': Tully Smith, CEO Australia India Chamber of Commerce
SBS Hindi19/06/202309:40