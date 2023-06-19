India report : Prime Minister Modi set to travel to the US for an official state visit

Australia Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps down from his plane (Representative image) Credit: David Gray/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 19/06/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for the US as a state guest on 20 June 
  • Indian pair of Satvik and Chirag created history by winning the men's doubles title at the prestigious Indonesia Open Badminton Championship
  • After leaving a trail of wreckage in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy lashed widespread rains in the adjacent state of Rajasthan (west India) causing floods
  • India's opposition parties question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur (northeast India) violence in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Tune into
    SBS Hindi 
    at 5pm every day and follow us on
    Fa
    cebook 
    and
    Twitter.
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Vinod daniel_1606 image

King's Birthday Honours: Vinod Daniel recognised with OAM for service to conservation and environment

SBS Hindi

16/06/202310:44
  1. LISTEN TO
    hindi_150623_harshaNandurkarAM_kingHonour .mp3 image

    King’s Birthday Honour 2023: Haematologist Professor Harshal Nandurkar honoured with AM

    SBS Hindi

    17/06/202309:54
    LISTEN TO
    Hindi_150623_AICCfinal.mp3 image

    'Future of Australia inextricably connected to India': Tully Smith, CEO Australia India Chamber of Commerce

    SBS Hindi

    19/06/202309:40
Share

Most popular

09:40
Tully Smith.jpeg

'Future of Australia inextricably connected to India': Tully Smith, CEO Australia India Chamber of Commerce

06:49
Male and female nurse checking senior man's blood pressure on house call

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

07:57
sunny vj.jpg

Sunny Leone says her role in Anurag Kashyap film 'Kennedy' was life changing experience

06:01
KIEREN PERKINS PRESS CLUB

ट्रांसजेंडर खिलाड़ियों के लिए खेल प्राधिकरण ने जारी किए नए दिशानिर्देश

09:37
DHINDSA.jpg

King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Dr Sunita Dhindhsa OAM says awards come and go but work never stops

A full length image of two men walking together in a hurry

Australian immigration: New work visas for young Indian professionals, extended business visa validity

07:51
Male tourist is standing in airport and looking at aircraft flight through window.

Immigration update: What's changing for temporary visa holders from 1 July?

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE VOICE PRESSER

SBS Hindi Newsflash 19 June 2023: Parliament successfully passes historic Indigenous Voice referendum bill

KIEREN PERKINS PRESS CLUB

ट्रांसजेंडर खिलाड़ियों के लिए खेल प्राधिकरण ने जारी किए नए दिशानिर्देश

DHINDSA.jpg

King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Dr Sunita Dhindhsa OAM says awards come and go but work never stops

sunny vj.jpg

Sunny Leone says her role in Anurag Kashyap film 'Kennedy' was life changing experience