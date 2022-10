Politician and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in the northern Indian state of Punjab

Opposition blames Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Moose Wala's murder

Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind, a Muslum organisation, decides to oppose Uniform Civil Code in India

New entrant Gujarat Titans outshine seasoned Rajasthan Royals and win IPL 2022 in style

Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











READ MORE WA opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers in over 300 occupations







READ MORE India tops list for Australian visitor visa applications since full border reopening