India report : Top court orders Delhi and neighbouring states to immediately stop crop burning

- Bihar cabinet (east) approves a proposal to increase the reservations in government jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker section
- Bihar caste survey shows one-third of Bihar’s families living on less than Rs 200 a day
- India's opposition Congress party poses tough challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the Madhya Pradesh (central India) state assembly election
- Indian Supreme Court orders the capital city of Delhi and neighbouring states to stop stubble burning immediately
Tune into at 5pm every day and follow us on and
LISTEN TO
'You need a lot of patience' says CALD helper who supports others despite her own struggles
SBS Hindi
07/11/202308:14
LISTEN TO
Australia suffers a $128 billion economic setback due to women's workforce woes
SBS Hindi
07/11/202308:40