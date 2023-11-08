India report : Top court orders Delhi and neighbouring states to immediately stop crop burning

INDIA AIR POLLUTION

An aerial view of the city covered with heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 07 November 2023. Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 8/11/2023

  • Bihar cabinet (east) approves a proposal to increase the reservations in government jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker section
  • Bihar caste survey shows one-third of Bihar’s families living on less than Rs 200 a day
  • India's opposition Congress party poses tough challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the Madhya Pradesh (central India) state assembly election
  • Indian Supreme Court orders the capital city of Delhi and neighbouring states to stop stubble burning immediately

    Tune into
    SBS Hindi 
    at 5pm every day and follow us on
    Fa
    cebook 
    and
    TwitterX.
READ MORE

'She was always ready to help others': Community in mourning after Daylesford pub crash

LISTEN TO
Hindi_061123_CALD.mp3 image

'You need a lot of patience' says CALD helper who supports others despite her own struggles

SBS Hindi

07/11/202308:14
LISTEN TO
Hindi_061123_Workforce women image

Australia suffers a $128 billion economic setback due to women's workforce woes

SBS Hindi

07/11/202308:40
Share

Recommended for you

10:32
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.

From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'

Virus Outbreak Canada

How strict have Australian student visa conditions become?

Students in graduation gowns holding diplomas

'False hopes of permanent residency': Study finds many graduates stuck in visa limbo

Indian students

Australian student visa applicants will soon need to show higher savings

A woman smiles at the camera along with a man and a girl wearing glasses.

'She was always ready to help others': Community in mourning after Daylesford pub crash

diya lamps lit during diwali celebration with flowers and sweets in background

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

06:39
Working together to get the best possible medical results

NSW opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers in health, education and more

08:54
INDIA CHENNAI PRIDE PARADE

Is Australia taking note of India's inability to legalise same-sex marriage?

Latest podcast episodes

optus

SBS Hindi Newsflash 08 November 2023: Optus coverage gradually restored following widespread outage chaos

OPTUS STOCK

Optus network outage affects millions of Australians

bawa 111.png

'Best seat in the house': Gaurav turned to umpiring following a fast bowling injury

BILL HAYDEN STATE FUNERAL

SBS Hindi Newsflash 07 November 2023: Chinese President Xi Jinping invited to Australia after a "very positive engagement" with PM Albanese