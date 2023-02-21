India report: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea against Election Commission

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media during a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Dadar in Mumbai (ANI Photo) Credit: ANI/Sandip Mahankal

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 22/02/2023

Key Points
  • Eknath Shinde becomes new Shiv Sena chief
  • Congress alleges that Prime Minister cheated people on Naga political issue, and BJP says Prime Minister brought peace to Nagaland.
  • BJP President JP Nadda says Congress hampers law and order in poll-bound Karnataka
  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge believes a Congress-led alliance will form govt in 2024.
  • Supreme Court proceedings will be transcribed live
