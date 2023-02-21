India report: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea against Election Commission

Key Points
- Eknath Shinde becomes new Shiv Sena chief
- Congress alleges that Prime Minister cheated people on Naga political issue, and BJP says Prime Minister brought peace to Nagaland.
- BJP President JP Nadda says Congress hampers law and order in poll-bound Karnataka
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge believes a Congress-led alliance will form govt in 2024.
- Supreme Court proceedings will be transcribed live
LISTEN TO
"It's a privilege to be appointed as chair of Centre for Australia-India relations ": Swati Dave
SBS Hindi
21/02/202309:21
LISTEN TO
US President Biden believes Ukraine crisis is 'a test for the world'
SBS Hindi
21/02/202308:01
LISTEN TO
Unions warn of industrial health epidemic
SBS Hindi
21/02/202304:50