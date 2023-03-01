- Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations
- World must resolutely act against perpetrators of terrorism: India at UNHRC
- SC orders Z+ security for Indian billioniore Mukesh Ambani, his family in India, abroad
- India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter
- Indian government issues advisory as India sees hottest February since 1901
India report : Top Delhi ministers resign from state cabinet
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia waves to the supporters at Rajghat prior to leaving for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on February 26, 2023 in New Delhi, India. (Representative image) Credit: Hindustan Times via Getty Images
