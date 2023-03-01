India report : Top Delhi ministers resign from state cabinet

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Visits Rajghat Before CBI Questioning In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia waves to the supporters at Rajghat prior to leaving for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on February 26, 2023 in New Delhi, India. (Representative image) Credit: Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 1/03/2023

  • Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations
  • World must resolutely act against perpetrators of terrorism: India at UNHRC
  • SC orders Z+ security for Indian billioniore Mukesh Ambani, his family in India, abroad
  • India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter
  • Indian government issues advisory as India sees hottest February since 1901
Thanks to Harman Foundation for 10 years of support

Australian universities are eyeing to open campuses in India

Sydney rental crisis exacerbates migrants' struggles

