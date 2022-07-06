SBS Hindi

India report: Twitter moves to Indian High Court on government's content blocking orders

India report

Twitter moves to Indian High Court challenging content takedown orders of Indian government. Source: Getty Images/Westend61

Published 6 July 2022 at 4:19pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 06/07/2022

  • Twitter moves to the Karnataka High Court in response to the Indian government's content blocking orders
  • Indian politician Mahua Moitra sparks fury with her 'disrespectful' description of Hindu Goddess Kali
  • FIR lodged in two northern Indian cities against a filmmaker for 'disrespectful depiction' of Goddess Kaali 
  • India's main opposition Congress party slams Indian government for imposing Goods and services tax (GST) on essential commodities 
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

