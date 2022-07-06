India report: Twitter moves to Indian High Court on government's content blocking orders

- Twitter moves to the Karnataka High Court in response to the Indian government's content blocking orders
- Indian politician Mahua Moitra sparks fury with her 'disrespectful' description of Hindu Goddess Kali
- FIR lodged in two northern Indian cities against a filmmaker for 'disrespectful depiction' of Goddess Kaali
- India's main opposition Congress party slams Indian government for imposing Goods and services tax (GST) on essential commodities
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
