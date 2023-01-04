India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

- Outrage over Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto`s remarks on Kashmir (north India)
- India reiterates that peace in border areas is essential for developing India-China ties
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah says Lord Ram (Hindu) Temple in Ayodhya (northern India) will be ready in January 2024
- Warm reception for the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it re-enters Haryana (north)
Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers
How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?
Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds
