India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his cabinet colleagues addressing the media at Parliament House in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 6 January 2023 at 3:51pm
Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 06/01/2023

Published 6 January 2023 at 3:51pm
  • Outrage over Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto`s remarks on Kashmir (north India)
  • India reiterates that peace in border areas is essential for developing India-China ties
  • Indian Home Minister Amit Shah says Lord Ram (Hindu) Temple in Ayodhya (northern India) will be ready in January 2024
  • Warm reception for the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it re-enters Haryana (north)
Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

04/01/202312:26
How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?

01/01/202305:28
Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds

04/01/202306:07
