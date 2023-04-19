India report : Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh arrested after manhunt

- Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who leads a group called Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab), has been arrested by the Indian police in the state of Punjab bordering Pakistan
- India deploys two C-130 aircraft and an Indian Navy ship to evacuate Indians caught in the crossfire in Sudan
- India's peak body of lawyers, Bar Council of India, requests the Supreme Court not to intervene in the bisexual marriage matter and leave it to the legislature
