India report : Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh arrested after manhunt

India: Associates Of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh Being Presented In Ajnala Court

Associates of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh being presented in Ajnala court amidst heavy security on March 23, 2023 in Amritsar, India. (Representative image) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/04/2023

  • Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who leads a group called Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab), has been arrested by the Indian police in the state of Punjab bordering Pakistan
  • India deploys two C-130 aircraft and an Indian Navy ship to evacuate Indians caught in the crossfire in Sudan
  • India's peak body of lawyers, Bar Council of India, requests the Supreme Court not to intervene in the bisexual marriage matter and leave it to the legislature

ANZAC Day: Time to remember sacrifices of women, in battle and at home

Hindi_18423_ankita.mp3 image

Ankita gave her late mum a longer life through a liver transplant. Now, she's at the World Transplant Games

SBS Hindi

19/04/202310:49
hindi_190423_winter food image

Warm up for the colder days with winter comfort food

SBS Hindi

19/04/202308:48
