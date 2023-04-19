India report : Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh arrested after manhunt

Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who leads a group called Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab), has been arrested by the Indian police in the state of Punjab bordering Pakistan

India deploys two C-130 aircraft and an Indian Navy ship to evacuate Indians caught in the crossfire in Sudan

India's peak body of lawyers, Bar Council of India, requests the Supreme Court not to intervene in the bisexual marriage matter and leave it to the legislature

