SBS Hindi

India report: Supreme Court of India rejects pleas challenging 2016 demonetisation

SBS Hindi

epaselect INDIA HIGH DENOMINATION VALUES CURRENCY REFORMS

An Indian girl shows her inked finger as she holds new Indian currency notes at a bank in Bhopal, India, 16 November 2016 when the elimination of the 500 and 1,000 rupee bills was announced. The Supreme Court of India upholds the legality of the demonetisation on 02 January 2023. EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA Source: EPA / SANJEEV GUPTA/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 7:00pm
Presented by Manan Kumar
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 02/01/2023

Published 2 January 2023 at 7:00pm
Presented by Manan Kumar
Source: SBS
  • The Supreme Court of India gives a reprieve to the BJP-ruled government; upholds the validity, and legality of demonetisation.         
  • Four people dead in two separate incidents in the Rajouri region of the India-controlled Union Territory of Jammu.  
  • Former Indian hockey team captain and current sports minister of Haryana, Sandeep Singh resigns after a sexual harassment complaint against him.       
  • The BJP is under pressure after the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh becomes the fourth opposition-ruled state to revert to the Old Pension Scheme.
Listen to Australian and Word news and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts 

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_271222_yearenderHealthWeb.mp3 image

2022: A new virus challenge for health professionals - and hope for new treatments

SBS Hindi

27/12/202211:16
LISTEN TO
hindi_010123_cabinetPapersImmegrationWeb.mp3 image

Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out

SBS Hindi

01/01/202305:48
LISTEN TO
Hindi_YearEnder Health Cancer image

Keeping up with regular health checks is vital

SBS Hindi

29/12/202205:53
Share

Related podcast episodes

07:26

India report: India-Australia trade deal gives boost to IT, textile and pharma industries

07:08

India report: India rejects China's objections to US-India military exercises

07:09

India report: India says it has substantial, time-tested ties with Russia

07:11

India report: Indian parliament's winter session begins today

Latest podcast episodes

Virus Outbtreak Macao

SBS Hindi News 02 January 2023: Health Minister defends COVID-19 test requirements on travellers from China

SYMBOLIC RECONCILIATION MARCH IN SYDNEY

How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?

Former Pope Benedict XVI

SBS Hindi News 01 January 2023: Former Pope Benedict XVI died at his Vatican residence at the age of 95

(FILES) Australian Prime Minister John H

Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out