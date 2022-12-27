India report: Supreme Court of India rejects pleas challenging 2016 demonetisation

- The Supreme Court of India gives a reprieve to the BJP-ruled government; upholds the validity, and legality of demonetisation.
- Four people dead in two separate incidents in the Rajouri region of the India-controlled Union Territory of Jammu.
- Former Indian hockey team captain and current sports minister of Haryana, Sandeep Singh resigns after a sexual harassment complaint against him.
- The BJP is under pressure after the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh becomes the fourth opposition-ruled state to revert to the Old Pension Scheme.
