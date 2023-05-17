India report : Prime Minister Modi set to visit Hiroshima for G7 summit

- India and EU discuss free trade deal progress at the meeting of the trade and technology council
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on 19 May to attend G7 Leaders' summit; Will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia
- Indian Prime Minister Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela (employment fair)
- India's main opposition Congress Party likely to announce next chief minister of Karnataka (South India) today
- 2nd G20 Culture Working Group meeting underway in Bhubaneswar city (east)
