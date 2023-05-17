India report : Prime Minister Modi set to visit Hiroshima for G7 summit

Four men wearing formal attire.

(From Left to Right): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Source: AAP, AP / Evan Vucci

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 17/05/2023

  • India and EU discuss free trade deal progress at the meeting of the trade and technology council
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on 19 May to attend G7 Leaders' summit; Will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia
  • Indian Prime Minister Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela (employment fair)
  • India's main opposition Congress Party likely to announce next chief minister of Karnataka (South India) today
  • 2nd G20 Culture Working Group meeting underway in Bhubaneswar city (east)
