India report: 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023 welcomes members of Indian diaspora in Indore

- India holds 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh
- Experts battle against time to save the hilly town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes the fight against BJP and RSS as ideological not political
- India wins the T20 series against Sri Lanka as Suryakumar Yadav hits 112 off 51 balls.
Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts
SBS Hindi
06/01/202311:06
The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya
SBS Hindi
07/01/202314:36
Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds
SBS Hindi
04/01/202306:07