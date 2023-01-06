SBS Hindi

India report: 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023 welcomes members of Indian diaspora in Indore

Indian Prime Minister India Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023, today. Source: AAP, AP / AAP Image/AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Published 9 January 2023 at 5:10pm
Presented by Manan Kumar
Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 09/01/2023

  • India holds 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh
  • Experts battle against time to save the hilly town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes the fight against BJP and RSS as ideological not political
  • India wins the T20 series against Sri Lanka as Suryakumar Yadav hits 112 off 51 balls.
Listen to Australian and Word news and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts 

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

06/01/202311:06
The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

07/01/202314:36
Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds

04/01/202306:07
CHRIS BOWEN TARONGA ZOO VISIT

SBS Hindi News 09 January 2023: Australia's carbon credit market to face changes

KIMBERLEY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 08 January 2023: Tropical cyclone Ellie weakens over Northern Territory

Ms Priyanka Jain

‘Why Runs The Abhisarika' - blends Sanskrit literature with contemporary western science

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning