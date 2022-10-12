SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM says his government carried out 'surgery' to change Gujarat's old system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a function at civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Modi laid the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image

Published 12 October 2022
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 12/10/2022

  • "Carried out surgery to change the old system in Gujarat (west)", says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Growth outlook for 2023 slashed by IMF in wake of colliding global shocks
  • 'Causing civilian deaths unacceptable', says India as Russia strikes in Ukraine
  • Delhi records highest rainfall in October
On 10 October, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canberra and met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. During his visit, the visiting minister emphasised that the two nations can work together more closely on various issues.

12/10/202208:26
With the Indoor Cricket World Cup underway in Melbourne, Indian team captain Girish Gopal believes the team needs a tournament win to capture the attention of millions of cricket fans - just like the outdoor cricket team did in 1983.

11/10/202207:20
Australian PM sends Diwali greetings

