India report : Modi asks nations to raise voice against unilateral attempts to change status quo

JAPAN G7 SUMMIT

(From R to L) Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum to a wreath-laying ceremony in the Peace Memorial Park at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 21 May 2023. The G7 summit is being held in Hiroshima from 19-22 May. EPA/Takashi Aoyama / POOL Credit: Takashi Aoyama / POOL/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 22/05/2023

  • At the G7 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the global community to collectively raise voice against any unilateral attempt to change ‘status quo’
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Ukrainian President Zelensky of continuing its effort to end the conflict
  • After an emphatic election victory, the opposition Congress party names veteran Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of the southern Indian state of Karnataka
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_090523_little india sanjay.mp3 image

'Little India' to be officially named when PM Modi visits Sydney

SBS Hindi

14/05/202307:01
LISTEN TO
hindi-17523-visa.mp3 image

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

SBS Hindi

17/05/202305:27

LISTEN TO
hindi_modi reax mp_210523 image

Sydney prepares for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

SBS Hindi

21/05/202309:53




 
Share

Recommended for you

05:26
A man standing at a lectern speaking in front of a microphone.

Efforts for 'Little India' in Sydney are ramping up

09:53
modi mp reax.jpg

Sydney prepares for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

07:01
litind.jpg

'Little India' to be officially named when PM Modi visits Sydney

07:11
Narendra Modi

India report : Prime Minister Modi leaves for tri-nation tour

image_6483441 (1).JPG

University of Wollongong becomes second Australian educational institution to open a campus in India

06:17
Student typing in a laptop in her room, stock photo

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

07:06
Looking after two injured possums in the vets van (AP).jpg

Looking after wounded wildlife - on the move

Latest podcast episodes

INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI VISIT

SBS Hindi Newsflash 23 May 2023: Fans gather in Sydney to give Indian PM Narendra Modi rock star welcome

Untitled design (1).jpg

Business community hopes Modi's Sydney visit will boost India-Australia trade relations

Australia India Modi

Indian diaspora awaits Prime Minister Modi's speech in Sydney

PM Narendra Modi meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Hyderabad House

SBS Hindi News 22 May 2023: PM Albanese returns home from G7 summit, Indian PM to follow