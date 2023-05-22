India report : Modi asks nations to raise voice against unilateral attempts to change status quo

- At the G7 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the global community to collectively raise voice against any unilateral attempt to change ‘status quo’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Ukrainian President Zelensky of continuing its effort to end the conflict
- After an emphatic election victory, the opposition Congress party names veteran Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of the southern Indian state of Karnataka
