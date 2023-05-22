India report : Modi asks nations to raise voice against unilateral attempts to change status quo

(From R to L) Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum to a wreath-laying ceremony in the Peace Memorial Park at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 21 May 2023. The G7 summit is being held in Hiroshima from 19-22 May. EPA/Takashi Aoyama / POOL Credit: Takashi Aoyama / POOL/EPA