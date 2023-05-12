India report : Prime Minister Modi says technology is nation's tool for progress, not to show dominance

INDIA GLOBAL BUDDHIST SUMMIT 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 12/05/2023

  • India looks at technology for nation's progress, not to assert itself, says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Supreme Court gives Delhi government total control over services
  • Third G20 Development Working Group's meeting concludes in Goa (west)
  • Cyclone Mocha to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_100523_SAATH Youth Org.mp3 image

Strengthening the power of 'community' with SAATH

SBS Hindi

10/05/202310:03
LISTEN TO
Hindi_100523_Priyank Panchal image

'Popularity of Ranji Trophy remains unaffected despite IPL dominance': Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal

SBS Hindi

12/05/202309:08
LISTEN TO
Hindi_4523_Migration.mp3 image

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

SBS Hindi

05/05/202306:17
Share

Recommended for you

09:08
Priyank Panchal

'Popularity of Ranji Trophy remains unaffected despite IPL dominance': Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal

09:59
sutr9.jpg

Sutr Santati exhibition pays homage to the diverse contemporary textiles of India

09:48
kiran.jpg

'Indian diaspora becoming more visible in Australia than ever before'

06:20
J Om Prakash

तुमको न भूल पायेंगे: जे ओम प्रकाश

06:34
Bappi Lahiri

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे: बप्पी लाहिरी

08:41
A split screen showing an angry woman pounding on the wall to her neighbor

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ विवादों को कैसे सुलझाएं

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

Australian universities deny banning Indian student applications amid Indian High Commission investigation

Latest podcast episodes

A neo-Nazi flag.

SBS Hindi News 13 May 2023: A call to classify neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organisations

CANOLA FIELDS FEATURE

Wide open roads enticing more people from the cities

ANTHONY ALBANESE PRESS CONFERENCE

SBS Hindi News 12 May 2023: Prime Minister rejects Peter Dutton's criticisms of this year's Federal Budget.

kiran.jpg

'Indian diaspora becoming more visible in Australia than ever before'