India report : Prime Minister Modi says technology is nation's tool for progress, not to show dominance

- India looks at technology for nation's progress, not to assert itself, says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Supreme Court gives Delhi government total control over services
- Third G20 Development Working Group's meeting concludes in Goa (west)
- Cyclone Mocha to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
LISTEN TO
Strengthening the power of 'community' with SAATH
SBS Hindi
10/05/202310:03
LISTEN TO
'Popularity of Ranji Trophy remains unaffected despite IPL dominance': Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal
SBS Hindi
12/05/202309:08
LISTEN TO
Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders
SBS Hindi
05/05/202306:17