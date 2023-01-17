India Report: Security concerns over Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

India: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India 18/01/2023.

  • India welcomes UNSC’s decision to list Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist
  • First G20 Infrastructure Working Group assembly concludes in Pune
  • G20: Health Working Group meeting begins in Thiruvananthapuram today
  • Security arrangements reviewed for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir
  • BJP plans to run 'BJP Jodo' campaigns to connect people with the party
  • Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao holds rally in Telangana’s Khammam district

