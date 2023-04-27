India report : Chinese, Russian Defence Ministers in India to attend key security summit meeting

- Chinese, Russian defence ministers to attend today’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in the capital city of Delhi
- Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu
- Indian government says that all efforts are on to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan
- Indian wrestlers' protest on streets indiscipline, tarnishing India's image, says Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha
SBS Hindi
27/04/202306:12