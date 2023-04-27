India report : Chinese, Russian Defence Ministers in India to attend key security summit meeting

INDIA SHANGHAI COOPERATIN ORGANIZATION DEFENCE MINISTER MEETING

A handout photo provided by the Indian Defence Ministry showing Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seated (3L) attending a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, (3R) during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Defence Minister's Meeting in New Delhi, India 27 April 2023. Credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE GOVT OF INDIA HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 28/04/2023

  • Chinese, Russian defence ministers to attend today’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in the capital city of Delhi
  • Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu
  • Indian government says that all efforts are on to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan
  • Indian wrestlers' protest on streets indiscipline, tarnishing India's image, says Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha
