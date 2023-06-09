India report : India slams Canada for allowing float of Indira Gandhi's killing in a parade

INDIA SCO SUMMIT

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 09/06/2023

  • Indian government criticises Canada for allowing a float in a parade depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's killing
  • In an attack on the opposition party's meeting in Bihar (east), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party says their desire to wash 2024 polls away will be washed away like the Bihar (east) bridge.
  • G-20 Development Ministers' Meeting to be held in Varanasi
  • Indian Meteorological Department declares the arrival of monsoon in the southern state of Kerala
LISTEN TO
Hindi_4623_agedcare.mp3 image

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

SBS Hindi

06/06/202306:49
LISTEN TO
Hindi_310523_Miss Grand Aus.mp3 image

Miss Grand Australia's finalist Krishna Shukla aims to break stereotypes

SBS Hindi

05/06/202309:50
LISTEN TO
Hindi_070623_Career coaching .mp3 image

'For migrants, navigating Australian job market can be a challenge'

SBS Hindi

08/06/202313:23
