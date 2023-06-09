India report : India slams Canada for allowing float of Indira Gandhi's killing in a parade

- Indian government criticises Canada for allowing a float in a parade depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's killing
- In an attack on the opposition party's meeting in Bihar (east), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party says their desire to wash 2024 polls away will be washed away like the Bihar (east) bridge.
- G-20 Development Ministers' Meeting to be held in Varanasi
- Indian Meteorological Department declares the arrival of monsoon in the southern state of Kerala
LISTEN TO
Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas
SBS Hindi
06/06/202306:49
LISTEN TO
Miss Grand Australia's finalist Krishna Shukla aims to break stereotypes
SBS Hindi
05/06/202309:50
LISTEN TO
'For migrants, navigating Australian job market can be a challenge'
SBS Hindi
08/06/202313:23