- India's Home Minister Amit Shah attacks the main opposition Congress party; Urges voters to show faith in the Prime Minister in making Karnataka number state in south
- The 85th plenary session of Congress, the main opposition party, begins today
- Police issues a notice to singer Neha Rathore for allegedly inciting hatred through her song video
Tune into at 5 pm every day and follow us on andLISTEN TO
'Humans of Australia', connecting people through stories
SBS Hindi23/02/202307:11
India report : Amit Shah asks Karnataka voters to trust PM Modi to fight corruption
Indian Home Minister Amit shah at the Parliament House on January 31, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/02/2023
Share