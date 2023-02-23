India report : Amit Shah asks Karnataka voters to trust PM Modi to fight corruption

India: Indian Parliament Budget Session 2023

Indian Home Minister Amit shah at the Parliament House on January 31, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/02/2023

  • India's Home Minister Amit Shah attacks the main opposition Congress party; Urges voters to show faith in the Prime Minister in making Karnataka number state in south
  • The 85th plenary session of Congress, the main opposition party, begins today
  • Police issues a notice to singer Neha Rathore for allegedly inciting hatred through her song video

    LISTEN TO
    Hindi_230223_Humans of Australia.mp3 image

    'Humans of Australia', connecting people through stories

    SBS Hindi

    23/02/202307:11
