India report : Indian banks open exchange windows for Rs 2000 notes after RBI announces withdrawal

Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Indian 2000 Rupee banknotes from circulation as they continue to be legal tender. Source: AP / Channi Anand/AP

Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/05/2023

  • China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey boycott G20 tourism meet in Srinagar
  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha says Jammu & Kashmir's terror ecosystem is isolated due to developmental schemes
  • Banks open exchange windows for Rs 2000 notes; Congress hits out
  • Four opposition parties to skip new Parliament building inauguration
  • Protesting wrestlers to hold peaceful Maha Panchayat in front of new Parliament
Immigration update: What's changing for temporary visa holders from 1 July?

24/05/202307:51
Federal government introduces new initiative to support children with autism

18/05/202305:44
Rising cost of living pushes many people into poverty

18/05/202306:00
