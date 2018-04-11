India set to build first 'Swadeshi' passenger plane

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and Hindustan Aueronautical Limited (HAL) are jointly developing India's first multi purpose civilian aircraft. The project intially began in 1991 but has gone through a series of ups and downs over the years.





It was shelved but was resurrected in February 2017. More recently the Mark 2 version of 'Saras' has been succesfully test flown twice this year. It has to go through a series of tests before it can be commissioned. This light transport aircraft is a 19 seater twin engine aircraft.





Catch this video of the actual take off of 'Saras' Mark 2




























