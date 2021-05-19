SBS Hindi

India to start clinical trials of Covaxin in children

Member of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul

Member of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said the clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine for children will begin in 10-12 days. Source: ANI

Published 19 May 2021 at 8:09pm, updated 19 May 2021 at 8:18pm
Catch the latest news from India in Hindi: 19/05/21

