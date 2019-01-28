Indian artist Sedunath explores Indian mythology with Aboriginal colour mode

Melbourne-based Indian artist, Mr. Sedunath Prabhakar's latest series of his artwork, comprising 40 paintings, explores characters from Indian mythology.





"This time the paintings are a collaboration of Australian Indigenous colour mode and Indian native painting colour mode," Mr Prabhakar told SBS Hindi.





Mr Prabhakar says his new series explores the mythological stories and our epics in the sense of literature.





'Vishnu' from the series of work in progress by Melbourne based visiual artist Sedunath Prabhakaran Source: Sedunath





He adds, in this series, he has adopted the philosophical aspects of colours which were used in Australian Aboriginal paintings as well as Indian native paintings.





"Indigenous people are similar wherever they live, like Australian Aboriginal, Indian tribal, Red Indians...They bring their colour mode from their down to earth lifestyle. "





It is the colour of soil, leaves, flower etc. The colour carries a purity and innocence.





"In this work, I have followed the indigenous colour mode, which means there is no mixing of colour with other colours. The mixing method is an academical practice rather than inborn,” he says.





He strongly believes a painting should convey something than being on a wall for a so-called visual exercise.





As Prabhakar says, his paintings are not much abstract, but definitely say something to the society.



