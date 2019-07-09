Indian Australian couple protest against Hindu temple vandalism in India

The couple, a member of the Hindu community in Victoria, says the protest was against the alleged attacks on Hindu religious places.





Bharati and Gaurav stood outside the Indian Consulate General's Office at St Kilda Road in Melbourne on Saturday with posters in their hands, demanding justice in this case.





Source: Supplied





“We are totally dismayed, shocked and particularly concerned about the rising religious intolerance towards Hindu community," Ms Kundal said.





“Hindus are a peace-loving community, however in the last three weeks various reports of vandalism at Hindu temples have emerged from North India in particular.”





Media reports state a fight over parking at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk escalated into a communal clash with a group vandalising a local temple.





A group allegedly attacked a 100-year-old local temple in the area and vandalised some idols.





Source: Supplied





“Incidents like this fill people with fear, I am worried about the safety of my extended family in India,” Ms Kundal told SBS Hindi .





“Hindus are peace-loving non-violent people, I request the Australian government to talk to India to ensure all culprits are behind the bars,” said Ms Kundal.





Source: Supplied





Amir Khawaja, a member of the Indian Australian community in Melbourne, said miscreants should be punished.





“Whatever the issue might be no one can attack any religious place of worship, these people who have attacked Hindu temple are criminals and should be dealt as criminals,” he said.





On the other hand, Ms Kundal says, “I am not against anyone but calling out those trying to destroy the social, religious and cultural harmony of India is necessary.”





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: Hate crimes on the rise in India, says fact-checking group





