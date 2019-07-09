SBS Hindi

Indian Australian couple protest against Hindu temple vandalism in India

SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Couple protest at Indian Consulate Melbourne against Hindu Temple Vandalism

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 July 2019 at 4:38pm, updated 10 July 2019 at 2:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Bharati Kundal and her husband Gaurav Nagpal protested in front of Indian Consulate General Office, Melbourne on Saturday to demand action against the culprits of temple vandalism in New Delhi.

Published 9 July 2019 at 4:38pm, updated 10 July 2019 at 2:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The couple, a member of the Hindu community in Victoria, says the protest was against the alleged attacks on Hindu religious places. 

Bharati and Gaurav stood outside the Indian Consulate General's Office at St Kilda Road in Melbourne on Saturday with posters in their hands, demanding justice in this case.

Indian Australian Bharti Kuntal protesting in Melbourne
Source: Supplied


“We are totally dismayed, shocked and particularly concerned about the rising religious intolerance towards Hindu community," Ms Kundal said. 

“Hindus are a peace-loving community, however in the last three weeks various reports of vandalism at Hindu temples have emerged from North India in particular.”

Media reports state a fight over parking at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk escalated into a communal clash with a group vandalising a local temple. 

A group allegedly attacked a 100-year-old local temple in the area and vandalised some idols.

Temple Vandalism in India
Source: Supplied


“Incidents like this fill people with fear, I am worried about the safety of my extended family in India,” Ms Kundal told SBS Hindi.

“Hindus are peace-loving non-violent people, I request the Australian government to talk to India to ensure all culprits are behind the bars,” said Ms Kundal.

Indian Australian Couple protest in Melbourne
Source: Supplied


Amir Khawaja, a member of the Indian Australian community in Melbourne, said miscreants should be punished.

“Whatever the issue might be no one can attack any religious place of worship, these people who have attacked Hindu temple are criminals and should be dealt as criminals,” he said.

On the other hand, Ms Kundal says, “I am not against anyone but calling out those trying to destroy the social, religious and cultural harmony of India is necessary.” 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


ALSO ON SBS HINDI:

Hate crimes on the rise in India, says fact-checking group



Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी