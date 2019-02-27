Indian Australian does the community proud

Undoubtedly, every honest person who may accidentally find someone’s wallet or any other belonging will hand it to the police. However, Indian Australian Gourav Sharma who originates from Jammu and lives in Melbourne put in a concerted effort to find the owner and hand in the wallet he found on the road to her.





Source: Supplied





On Monday, Gourav Sharma noticed a wallet on the road at Altona, he picked it up and opening it found a diamond ring, several credit cards and important documents and a small amount of money in it. He was determined to hand it over to its rightful owner because if it fell into the wrong hands it would spell disaster for the owner.





Thanks to the power of social media, Gourav posted about his find on several Facebook pages. Having seen the name on the driver’s license in the wallet he also messaged the owner in her inbox Facebook messages.





That very evening the owner came to his house, Gourav identified her and gave the delighted owner the wallet. She gave Gourav a hug and thanking him she asked how she could reward him. Gourav says, “This was just an act of humanity. I did not expect anything from the owner. The rightful owner’s sheer joy on finding her wallet was enough for me.”





Source: Supplied



