Indian Australian paraglider met a tragic end

An Indian Australian, Sanjay Devarkonda, an experienced paraglider met with a tragic end at Joginder Nagar in the Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh last week.





He had gone paragliding with a group of Australian friends. Moreover, as he was completing his last route for the day one side of his glider collapsed which is a common occurrence. Furthermore, he knew the countermeasures to be taken.





Source: Supplied





However when he tried to land there wasn’t enough space to land safely. Moreover, by then the left side of his glider clipped against the mountain. He fell and hit his head.





His friends immediately landed safely around him and tried to resuscitate him. They called for an emergency rescue helicopter which arrived but could not land because of sunset. The emergency service said they would come the next day.



Sanjay’s friends did not wish to wait that long, so they physically carried him to the hospital which took them six hours. However, he did not survive.





His closest friend since 25 years Mr Vinod Manjrekar said he last contacted Sanjay on the 19th of October which was his birthday. An after six days he was no more. Vinod says Sanjay was full of life, always smiling, always wanting to try new things and was most helpful to everyone around.





Source: Supplied











Sadly, Sanjay’s wife was to join him for a 10-day holiday but was instead received by the Australian embassy and informed of the tragedy and was counselled.





He is survived by his wife and two children.



