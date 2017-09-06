Indian-Australian Satvik Sharma Bags Titles and Triumphs

SBS Hindi

Satvik

Beat Boxer Satvik Source: Supplied

Published 6 September 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 6 September 2017 at 4:45pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Canberra's Satvik Sharma does the community proud! At 14 years of age Satvik aka "Renagzy" recently won the 'Melbourne Beatboxing Royal' and he is recognised by Australia Beatboxing as the youngest ever to win any title in Australia. That's not all Satvik represented Australia on the International platform of beatbox with Swiss Beatbox at the age to 12. Meet this amazing and inspiring kid...

Canberra's Satvik Sharma aka 'Renagzy'recently won the "Melbourne Beatboxing Royal" Title. 14 years old Renagzy happens to be the youngest competitor ever to win this title in Australia.

Satvik has performed in the last two Multicultural festivals and accross many platforms in Canberra and Sydney. Featured as one of the youngest beat boxers in the world and was also featured by "Swiss Beatbox", and represented Australian pride on the renowned platform for the beat boxers in the world.

Satvik has rapidly grown to the status of a hero and an inspiration to many. He has been invited by Canberra's local school in Wooden which supports kids with special needs to perform in their musical festival "Woodenstock" in October.

Satvik
Source: Supplied


Mr. Jake Naylor the Pastoral Care Co-ordinator at the wooden school saw Satvik Sharma's performance at a festival and says, "I was absolutely amazed with Satvik’s beat boxing skills at this event. As a result of this chance encounter I have established a small recording studio with the help of my schools youth support worker. Students of the school regularly visit the studio to record musical tracks and practice playing an array of musical instruments. Pleasingly I have also been able to showcase Satvik’s performances to my students via his social media account. My students have then tried to replicate Satvik’s beats and or create some beats of their own."

