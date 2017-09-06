Indian-Australian Satvik Sharma Bags Titles and Triumphs

Canberra's Satvik Sharma aka 'Renagzy'recently won the "Melbourne Beatboxing Royal" Title. 14 years old Renagzy happens to be the youngest competitor ever to win this title in Australia.
Satvik has performed in the last two Multicultural festivals and accross many platforms in Canberra and Sydney. Featured as one of the youngest beat boxers in the world and was also featured by "Swiss Beatbox", and represented Australian pride on the renowned platform for the beat boxers in the world.
Satvik has rapidly grown to the status of a hero and an inspiration to many. He has been invited by Canberra's local school in Wooden which supports kids with special needs to perform in their musical festival "Woodenstock" in October.
Source: Supplied
Mr. Jake Naylor the Pastoral Care Co-ordinator at the wooden school saw Satvik Sharma's performance at a festival and says, "I was absolutely amazed with Satvik’s beat boxing skills at this event. As a result of this chance encounter I have established a small recording studio with the help of my schools youth support worker. Students of the school regularly visit the studio to record musical tracks and practice playing an array of musical instruments. Pleasingly I have also been able to showcase Satvik’s performances to my students via his social media account. My students have then tried to replicate Satvik’s beats and or create some beats of their own."