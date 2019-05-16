Indian Australian women feel their issues are being neglected in federal elections

SBS Hindi

Published 16 May 2019
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Australian Federal election is in its last leg. All political parties are trying their best to grab the attention of undecided voters. But women in the Indian community feel the politicians have failed to address their issues.

Liberal and Labor both have made announcements regarding grants for the Indian community centre, Hindi and Punjabi language in public schools and few other grants to woe the Indian Australian and South Asian voters.

However, women in the Indian community feel the politicians have failed to address their issues. SBS Hindi spoke to members of the community who shared the politicians have neglected their issues.

Sumitra Puri is an artist and runs her theatre company in Melbourne.

“I have not heard any announcement about migrant women. Why can’t they talk about more flexible childcare?”, she says.

"Where shall I leave my kids if I need to attend a meeting? There are no casual spots available," said Ms Puri.

Sonika Sha who runs her mortgage broking business says, “All I hear is about future projects. No one is talking about our day to day struggles.”

Political parties have to come out of the mode of trying to woo voters through few community funding announcements, said Ms Sha.

Sonal Shama, an IT consultant with a multinational company says, “We are the neglected lot. Migrant women need a lot of support but no one is talking about integrating these women in the social system.”

"I am very disappointed by the attitude of the whole political system which can’t even see us," Ms Sharma told SBS Hindi.

