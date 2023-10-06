As early voting kicks off, Indian Australians have their say on the Voice

VOICE REFERENDUM EARLY VOTING

Voters file into Brisbane City Hall to cast their votes. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

As early voting gets underway in the historic Voice to Parliament referendum, members of the Indian Australian community ponder their choices.

Key Points
  • Eary voting has begun for the Voice referendum.
  • Some members of the Indian Australian community say a 'Yes' vote will 'right historic wrongs'.
  • Others say if successful, the Voice will set up preferential treatment for a section of the population.
Australians are to decide if a constitutional amendment should be made to incorporate an Indigenous advisory body called the "Voice".

This body will advise the government and the parliament on all matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
VOICE REFERENDUM EARLY VOTING
The ballot paper for the referendum. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Australian Election Commission (AEC) has recorded the highest-ever number of voter registrations for this referendum, with just over 17 million people now enrolled.

As the nation decides the fate of the "Voice" proposition, the Indian-Australian community is having its say.
ara.jpg
Abbas Raza Alvi is the president of the not-for-profit WAACI and a vocal "Yes" campaigner. Credit: Abbas Raza Alvi

'A Voice is their right'

Abbas Raza Alvi is the president of the not-for-profit We Australians Are Creative Inc. (WAACI) and the Indian Crescent Society of Australia. He said that because Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have accepted people from all ethnicities on their land, a Voice is their right.

"I have never seen any First Nations people objecting to multicultural societies. (The) Voice is their need, and we should support it," he said.
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-24 at 1.47.46 PM.jpeg
Pradeep Pathi is a banking and financial expert and a community leader. Credit: Pradeep Pathi

'I cannot support preferential treatment'

However, community leader and "No" campaigner, Pradeep Pathi, disagrees.
This referendum will create first-class and second-class citizens. I cannot support something that will divide our nation.
Pradeep Pathi
WhatsApp Image 2023-10-05 at 10.51.32 AM.jpeg
Sydney resident, Rahul Rawal, is an active supporter of the "No" campaign. Credit: Rahul Rawal
IT professional, Rahul Rawal, has lived in Australia for almost two decades and said he supported Mr Pathi.

"I cannot support preferential treatment in this equitable society. If you don't have enough information, vote 'No'," he said.
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-24 at 2.03.55 PM.jpeg
Shilpa Pathi is an IT professional who feels she does not have enough information about the Voice. Credit: Shilpa Pathi
Shilpa Pathi agrees with the lack of information about the Voice.

She said, "The government wants us to vote on something that we don't have enough information about. We don't know how the Voice is going to operate, what the scope will be, and how (members will) be appointed."
Lavanya-Pant.jpeg
Lavanya Pant is a community worker and a climate advocate. Credit: Lavanya Pant

'Opportunity to right a historic wrong'

However, climate advocate, Lavanya Pant, said the referendum was an opportunity to right a historic wrong.

She shared, "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were historically dispossessed in this country."
They resisted the White Australia Policy and paved the way for multicultural societies. Voting 'Yes' for me is repaying the debt to them.
Lavanya Pant
sunil vyas Yes.jpg
Dr Sunil Vyas is the president of the United Indian Associations. Credit: Dr Sunil Vyas
Dr Sunil Vyas is president of the United Indian Association. He said he was in favour of a Voice to parliament which he believed could bring about a positive change for First Nations People.

"(The) Voice can help close the gap between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous population in Australia in terms of health, life expectancy and other social markers," he said.

"It is imperative that we support it."

Voting in the referendum is compulsory for all eligible voters in Australia with the last day to vote being on 14 October.

For more information on the Voice, visit the
SBS Referendum Portal.


The views expressed in this article are solely of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of SBS.
LISTEN TO
hindi_021023_voicedebate.mp3 image

Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum

SBS Hindi

02/10/202323:30
LISTEN TO
Hindi_23823_nimish-swim.mp3 image

'A lifesaving skill': International students urged to join university swim programs

SBS Hindi

27/09/202309:43
LISTEN TO
hindi_300923_millets javed.mp3 image

Trending superfood: Sydney restaurant introduces a diverse range of millet dishes, from Bajra Tikki to Idli

SBS Hindi

03/10/202310:12
Share

Latest podcast episodes

INDIA CANADA DIPLOMACY

India report : India calls for reduction in Canadian diplomats over 'interference in internal matters'

VOICE TO PARLIAMENT

SBS Hindi Newsflash 06 October 2023: Migrants voting on Voice to Parliament targeted by campaigners from both sides

Indian Bollywood actor and playback sing

फिल्मी डायरी : लीना चंद्रवरकर

llll.PNG

SBS Hindi Newsflash 05 October 2023: Eastern Victorian towns told to evacuate amid severe flooding warning