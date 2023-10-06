As early voting kicks off, Indian Australians have their say on the Voice

Key Points Eary voting has begun for the Voice referendum.

Some members of the Indian Australian community say a 'Yes' vote will 'right historic wrongs'.

Others say if successful, the Voice will set up preferential treatment for a section of the population.

Australians are to decide if a constitutional amendment should be made to incorporate an Indigenous advisory body called the "Voice".





This body will advise the government and the parliament on all matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



The ballot paper for the referendum. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE The Australian Election Commission (AEC) has recorded the highest-ever number of voter registrations for this referendum, with just over 17 million people now enrolled.





As the nation decides the fate of the "Voice" proposition, the Indian-Australian community is having its say.



Abbas Raza Alvi is the president of the not-for-profit WAACI and a vocal "Yes" campaigner. Credit: Abbas Raza Alvi

'A Voice is their right'

Abbas Raza Alvi is the president of the not-for-profit We Australians Are Creative Inc. (WAACI) and the Indian Crescent Society of Australia. He said that because Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have accepted people from all ethnicities on their land, a Voice is their right.





"I have never seen any First Nations people objecting to multicultural societies. (The) Voice is their need, and we should support it," he said.



Pradeep Pathi is a banking and financial expert and a community leader. Credit: Pradeep Pathi

'I cannot support preferential treatment'

However, community leader and "No" campaigner, Pradeep Pathi, disagrees.



This referendum will create first-class and second-class citizens. I cannot support something that will divide our nation. Pradeep Pathi

Sydney resident, Rahul Rawal, is an active supporter of the "No" campaign. Credit: Rahul Rawal IT professional, Rahul Rawal, has lived in Australia for almost two decades and said he supported Mr Pathi.





"I cannot support preferential treatment in this equitable society. If you don't have enough information, vote 'No'," he said.



Shilpa Pathi is an IT professional who feels she does not have enough information about the Voice. Credit: Shilpa Pathi Shilpa Pathi agrees with the lack of information about the Voice.





She said, "The government wants us to vote on something that we don't have enough information about. We don't know how the Voice is going to operate, what the scope will be, and how (members will) be appointed."



Lavanya Pant is a community worker and a climate advocate. Credit: Lavanya Pant

'Opportunity to right a historic wrong'

However, climate advocate, Lavanya Pant, said the referendum was an opportunity to right a historic wrong.





She shared, "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were historically dispossessed in this country."



They resisted the White Australia Policy and paved the way for multicultural societies. Voting 'Yes' for me is repaying the debt to them. Lavanya Pant

Dr Sunil Vyas is the president of the United Indian Associations. Credit: Dr Sunil Vyas Dr Sunil Vyas is president of the United Indian Association. He said he was in favour of a Voice to parliament which he believed could bring about a positive change for First Nations People.





"(The) Voice can help close the gap between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous population in Australia in terms of health, life expectancy and other social markers," he said.





"It is imperative that we support it."





Voting in the referendum is compulsory for all eligible voters in Australia with the last day to vote being on 14 October.





For more information on the Voice, visit the SBS Referendum Portal.





The views expressed in this article are solely of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of SBS.



